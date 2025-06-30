  • Monday, 30th June, 2025

HYT Consulting Launches Graduate Training Academy

HYT Consulting has announced the launch of its Graduate Training Academy, a transformative programme designed to enhance the employability of graduates while providing employers with access to a pipeline of job-ready talent.

The Academy addresses a growing concern among employers: the increasing number of job applications from candidates who lack essential workplace skills and experience. Through targeted training and practical development, HYT Consulting is bridging the gap between academic qualifications and the competencies required in today’s fast-paced professional environments.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer at HYT Consulting, Mrs. Folusho Odegbaike, said: “We want to ensure graduates are not just qualified, but employable. At the same time, we’re helping employers save valuable time and effort by providing a pool of pre-vetted, skilled candidates who are ready to contribute from day one.”

The Graduate Training Academy delivers a robust curriculum that includes: Workplace communication and professionalism; CV development and interview preparation; practical skills aligned to industry needs; critical thinking and problem-solving; real-world project experience and mentorship.

“In addition to training, graduates who complete the programme will be added to HYT’s exclusive talent pool, where they will be actively matched with suitable job opportunities through HYT’s extensive network of client organisations. This dual focus not only empowers graduates to enter the workforce confidently, but also gives employers direct access to a selection of ready-to-hire candidates who have been professionally trained and assessed,” the company said.

