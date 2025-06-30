Group Appeals to Lagos Speaker to Help Avert Ban on Single-use Nylon

Sunday Okobi

A group, Nylon Sellers and Producers Association (NSPA), in Lagos has appealed to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa, to urge the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources not to ban the single-use nylon in the state from July 1, 2025.

The group in a letter tagged: ‘Re: Appeal to stop the Ban on Single-Use Nylon’, which was issued by its President, Mrs. Funke Ogunyombo, and Secretary, Alhaji Kamarudeen K.A. Yusuf, called on the Speaker to help avert the ban because “it will lead to job losses, affecting employees directly and indirectly.”

The letter read: “We are writing to respectfully appeal to you, our leader, to use your good office to solicit on our behalf to urge the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources not to ban the single-use nylon, which has been stipulated and publicised to be banned on July 1, 2025.

“While we understand the concerns that led to this decision, we strongly believe that if the ban were to be effected, it would have significant negative impacts on the social and economic life of your esteemed followers.

The populace and those that make a living from the sales and production (the Nylon Sellers and Producers Association).

“The polythene section has been an important sector in the trade and manufacturing industry which has filled the vacuum of unemployment among the populace.”

They stated that “if the ban is enforced, it will lead to job losses, affecting employees directly and indirectly, and gravely impact the livelihoods of many individuals and families with a ripple effect on the local economy.

“The business will be relocated to another neighbouring state as Lagos is known to be the main market that serves east, north and some western Nigerian states.”

The group further appealed that “We are committed to working with the ministry to dialogue and find solutions to the lingering waste management problem.”

It promised: “We will be proactively involved in the systematic waste management of the single-use nylon; we will also be involved in regular orientation and participate in clean-up activities; engage consumer and end-user education programs on the proper way to dispose of nylon waste, and be involved in the waste-to-wealth advocacy.

“We believe that a balanced approach that considers both safety and economic impacts would be beneficial. We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss this further and explore options after the proposed ban action has been halted. Thank you for considering our appeal. We look forward to the granting of our request.”