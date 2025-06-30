Golf:  Oboh Finishes Joint 26th at Amundi German Masters

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh of Nigeria yesterday shot one under par 72 in the final round of Amundi German Masters in Hamburg, albert coming short as she finished in a seven-way tied for 26th position.

It was her successive joint 26th finishing on the Ladies European Tour, four days after settling for the same position at the Czech Ladies Open.

Oboh blew hot and cold over the Green Eagles Golf Courses, where the German Masters was played over 72 holes.

After an opening 71 on Thursday, she struggled over the following two rounds, especially on the Moving Day, where a +4 over par 77 realistically foreclosed her chances of winning.

However, she dug deep yesterday with a clutch of pars and a bogey on the opening nine holes.

She continued in the same manner after the turn with birdies on all three par 5s on the back nine to bring her cumulative score to +2 over par 294.

Notably, she did well on the par 5s by not dropping a shot, as she also left with pars on the two long holes on the front nine.

Singaporean Shannon Tan overcame local favourite, Helen Briem to emerge the winner of the Amundi German Masters by a single stroke.

Tan, who led overnight with a score of 12-under-par, opened with eight pars before making back-to-back bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes.

New Zealander’s Amelia Garvey was two strokes off the pace for the third position after closing 72 took her total to seven under par.

The next stop on the LET will be the KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House, which will get under way on Thursday, July 3.