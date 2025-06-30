  • Monday, 30th June, 2025

FG’s Delegation Arrives Saudi Arabia for Dantata’s Funeral

Nigeria | 3 minutes ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A Federal Government’s delegation has arrived Saudi Arabia, to receive the remains of late business icon and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, ahead of his funeral in the Islamic holy city of Madinah.

Alhaji Dantata died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, aged 94.
According to a statement Monday by Special Assistant to Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, the delegation, which left Nigeria late on Sunday arrived Madinah in the early hours of Monday.
The delegation is led by the Minister of Defence and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.
Others on the delegation include Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and Minister of State of Housing Development, Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.
Also in the delegation are prominent Islamic clerics, Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, imam of Dantata Mosque, Abuja.
The delegation is joined by members of the Nigerian consulate general in Jeddah led by Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya, who had been making arrangements for the funeral scheduled to take place later on Monday.

