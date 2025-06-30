FG Partners Filmhouse to Kick-off Economic, Cultural Exchange with Brazil

Chinedu Eze

The federal government in partnership with Filmhouse Group, has kicked off economic and cultural exchange with Brazil, as the country sent high-powered delegation to Nigeria, as part of the cultural and economic mission aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The delegation which visited Filmhouse Cinemas-IMAX Lekki, Lagos recently, comprising senior policymakers and leaders from Brazil’s cultural and entertainment sectors, who engaged with key Nigerian stakeholders to explore opportunities for cooperation in film production, music, and the arts.

The mission familiar with the cultural affinity between Brazil and the people of South West, Nigeria, placed special emphasis on Yoruba cultural heritage, which shares deep historical and ancestral connections with Brazil in many ways.

“This visit is more than symbolic, it’s a catalyst,” said Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, and FilmOne Studios).

According to him, “Nigeria and Brazil are cultural siblings with shared roots and creative energies. At TheFilmhouse Group, we believe storytelling is a bridge – one that can unite nations, spark economic growth, and shift global perceptions. We are committed to building enduring partnerships that elevate African stories and open doors for co-production, distribution, and investments across the Atlantic.”

Institutional and Government Relations Specialist at ApexBrasil, George Maha, shared a personal reflection, “I am Nigerian. I was born here in Lagos. But beyond the diaspora community, there is Brazil, and there are Afro-Brazilians. That connection matters. It’s time we embraced it more deliberately.”

Echoing this sentiment Rachel Maia, CEO of RM Cia 360, expressed enthusiasm for future partnerships:“I’ve collaborated with American, Danish, and French brands. Now I want to work with Nigerians. We are connected by history and culture, and we don’t need to ask each other for favours. Nigeria has quality, and so do we. Let’s build something meaningful together.”