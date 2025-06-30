  • Sunday, 29th June, 2025

Faleke : Corporate Nigeria is the Backbone of National Development

Business | 16 seconds ago

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, National Assembly of Nigeria, James Abiodun Faleke, has emphasised the critical role of a strong corporate sector in driving Nigeria’s economic future.

Speaking at the PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Corporate Summit, Faleke highlighted the importance of corporate Nigeria in the country’s economic development.

“Corporate Nigeria employs our youth, pays our taxes, funds innovation, drives exports, and supports communities through CSR and social impact investments,” Faleke said. “In every sense, our companies are the backbone of national development.”

Faleke assured the audience of the National Assembly’s commitment to deepening legislative reforms that promote fiscal sustainability, transparency, and a growth-friendly tax structure.

“We are committed to deepening legislative reforms that promote fiscal sustainability and transparency, a simplified, fair, and growth-friendly tax structure, incentives for long-term investment, greater ease of doing business, and stronger corporate governance practices through updated regulatory frameworks,” he said.

The PEARL Awards 30th Anniversary Corporate Summit, themed “Built to Last: A Roadmap for Corporate Nigeria,” provides a platform for stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of corporate Nigeria.

Faleke’s underscore the need for institutions to be built to last, with deep roots in governance, culture, innovation, and long-term strategy. 

