Expert Advocates Grants, Tax Incentives for Interior Designers

Emma Okonji

Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Chauntelles Home Ideas, Dr. Omeba Ejiogu, has called on the federal government to offer grants or tax incentives to the design-led business to enable it invest in the creative hubs and innovation centres.

According to her, the initiative will help the interior design industry to continue to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy and remain a key contributor to the creative economy.

Ejiogu made the call during the 2025 World Interiors Day, themed: ‘Designing with Emotion, Building with Intelligence’, which held in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently.

Ejiogu who is also Assistant Secretary General of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), said: “The government can play a transformative role by recognising interior design as a key contributor to the creative economy. This can be done by offering grants or tax incentives to design-led businesses, investing in creative hubs and innovation centers, and ensuring local content is prioritised in public infrastructure projects. Establishing policy support for design education and mandating professional engagement in urban and residential developments will also go a long way in strengthening the sector.”

Addressing some of the challenges confronting the sector and how practitioners are navigating them, she said: “The Nigerian interior design industry faces several challenges, including a lack of formal regulatory frameworks, limited access to funding for creative businesses, and the undervaluation of design professionals.”