CDS Proffers Solutions to Insurgency, Terrorism, Banditry in New Book

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has proffered workable solutions to growing security threats such as insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats in Nigeria.

Some of the workable solutions contained in his new book, titled “Insurgency, Terrorism and Banditry in Nigeria: Admonition to Nigerian Youths,” include promoting inclusive governance, solving poverty issues in society, and cultivating essential family values like love, tolerance, honour, and empathy.

Reviewing the book during its unveiling and a multi-sector conference on countering extreme ideology among youths in Nigeria, particularly in Northeast operational theatres in Maiduguri, the book reviewer Prof. Ikenna A, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State, said the CDS also encouraged extensive development at the grassroots level.

Prof. Ikenna noted that the Defence Chief believes insurgency stems from deep-seated political, social, and economic issues left unchecked for years.

The book reviewer further stressed that the CDS believes addressing interconnected socio-economic and political problems behind insurgency is crucial for peace and harmony to thrive in the country.

In his remarks, General Musa said the security situation in Nigeria is improving and called on Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies to tackle the escalating security situation in some parts effectively.

He said, “I want to appeal that we should not get tired; things are getting better. We must continue to cooperate with the military and other security agencies so that we can have total peace in the North-east, North-west, and North-central.”

The Chairman of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, represented by Hon. Engr. Gambomi Marte, assured legislative support to security agencies and the government for peace and progress.

He urged participants to spread knowledge on counter-insurgency operations in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kalthum Foundation for Peace, Ummukalthum Mohammed, appreciated the CDS, his troops, and stakeholders for their efforts against Boko Haram and other terrorism.

General Musa, along with the Theatre Commander North East, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and philanthropist Dr. Paul Odilli, paid a sympathy visit to wounded soldiers, where Dr. Odilli announced a donation of medical equipment and drugs worth billions of Naira and provision of 20 sets of 3-bedroom flats.

The conference, themed “Countering Violent Extremism: The Role of Educational Institutions and Students,” was organised by the Kaltum Foundation for Peace, Network of Civil Society Organizations, and Borno State Youth Parliament.