Bode George, Sam Egwu Condemn Police’ Takeover of PDP Headquarters

*BOT meeting moved to Yar’Adua Conference Centre

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, and former governor of Ebonyi state, Senator Sam Egwu, have condemned the stoppage of the party’s Board of Trustees meeting by the police, describing it as an attack on democracy.

Senator Egwu told reporters that what was happening at the PDP with the stoppage of the BoT was an attack on democracy.

He wondered why the Police will take over the headquarters of PDP claiming to be acting on orders from above.

According to him, ”This type of thing only happened during the military rule. The world is watching. But certainly, this is not the democracy we fought for. ”

Bode George also condemned the seizure of the PDP venue of the BoT meeting, describing it as unusual in a democracy.

He described the squabble within the PDP as a family fight, but the presence of security agencies within the party secretariat is like militarisation of democracy.

He wondered why the police should stop family members from entering their family house, stating that such fights are expected.

”We shall settle after the fights. This is all about democracy. We agree to disagree. It is normal in democracy.”

The PDP BoT has relocated to the Yar’Adua Conference Centre to hold the meeting

Meanwhile, smid crisis within the party over the position of National Secretary and the forthcoming 100th National Executive Committee meeting, security agents have reportedly manhandled and arrested Thomas Ibu, a staff member in the party’s Publicity Department.

The incident prompted other PDP staff members to attempt to intervene, resisting the police’ actions.

However, the security operatives overpowered them and swiftly took Ibu away.