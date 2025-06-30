Biafra War: Your Govt Declared War Against Igbos, Not Secessionists, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chides Gowon

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has rejected the recent remarks by former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, purporting that the Nigerian-Biafran War was not primarily targeted against the Igbo, but against secessionists who resisted the Nigerian government in 1966.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News in Abuja, Gowon had explained that the war effort under his leadership was directed at stopping secession and preserving the country’s unity. He said it did not target any ethnic group.



But in a statement issued by Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body stated that Gowon’s assertions were not only gross misrepresentations of historical facts, but also an affront to the collective memory and sensibilities of the Igbo nation.



Ohanaeze Ndigbo emphasised that Gowon’s military aggression against the Igbo was not a reaction to secessionist ambitions; rather, it was a calculated initiative aimed at safeguarding British economic interests in the oil-rich Eastern Region of Biafra and retaliating against perceived threats from post-1966 coup.

Isiguzoro stated, “We are compelled to address and clarify the deeply entrenched biases and distorted narratives perpetuated by General Gowon.



“As a 91-year-old former military Head of State, he remains a pawn in the hands of colonial powers and the Fulani oligarchy, both of whom orchestrated his actions during what became an unjust war against the Igbo.



“Gowon failed in his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief to safeguard the lives of Nigerians, particularly the Igbo populace, during the 1966 Northern riots, which unleashed unimaginable atrocities and ultimately led to the massacre of countless Igbo people.

“The civil war was precipitated by his passive stance, forcing the Igbo into a state of self-defense against a government that had unfairly declared war on them.

“Ohanaeze insists on conveying this painful but necessary truth with unwavering resolve. History will view Gowon unfavourably if he allows this final chapter of his life to pass without seeking redemption.

“He must abandon the military mentality and the rehearsed narratives advocating for a united Nigeria – narratives built upon deceit – and, instead, testify honestly, without fear, to both the Nigerian public and the world.

The body stressed that it was imperative for Gowon to disclose the behind-the-scenes manipulations by the colonial powers that misled him into abandoning the Aburi Accord – a peace agreement that had the potential to avert the devastating escalation of the Biafran War.

The statement said, “Ohanaeze asserts that the Almighty has granted General Gowon continued life for two pivotal reasons: first, to surrender to his conscience and seek divine forgiveness, thereby garnering the moral courage to confess, with genuine remorse, the full truth regarding the Nigerian Biafran War and his misguided participation therein; and second, to take the lead in healing the historical wounds by promoting efforts in reconciliation, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of the Igbo people.

“At 91 years of age, he possesses little time left to amend this narrative. He has no valid excuse to overlook the need for candidness, nor to delay in seeking forgiveness from the Igbo people and all Nigerians.

“It is crucial that the curses arising from the bloodshed of the Asaba massacre and the tragic loss of three million lives be confronted and lifted.

“The repercussions of Gowon’s wartime decisions are profoundly felt today across his compatriots in the Middle Belt, particularly in Plateau, Benue, and Taraba states, where violence persists against innocent civilians.”

Ohanaeze said, “This present moment represents an invaluable opportunity for Gowon’s associates to organise yet another platform for him to unburden his conscience and speak the truth.

“The world watches with bated breath for General Gowon to deliver his account – for posterity’s sake.”

The group lamented that instead of seizing a critical opportunity to acknowledge his complicity in the atrocities against the Igbo, Gowon had, instead, insulted the collective memory of the three million innocent Igbo civilians, who tragically lost their lives during this dark chapter in our history.