Benjamin Okezie Kalu: A Different Breed

By Sam Hart

There is a man left scratching his head in quiet disbelief in Brussels, Belgium. For over several years, he has served as the official driver for the Nigerian Mission, assigned to visiting Nigerian dignitaries. Let’s call him John.

He has seen it all—or so he thought—until the Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, arrived on a working visit to Brussels.

Kalu was in Brussels as head of a delegation from the Pan-African Parliament, where he chairs the Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs. The purpose: to participate in the European Union Visitor Program at the European Parliament.

Other Members of the delegation were Senator Tony Sibandze of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Lindiwe Khumalo, Clerk of the Pan African Parliament, Helen Sabwa, Clerk of the Monitary and Financial Affairs Committee and Mogomotsi Dingalo, Head of Finance at the Pan African Parliament.

Upon Kalu’s arrival on Sunday evening, John and other Nigerian consular staff received him and escorted him to his hotel. The plan was simple: John would chauffeur the Deputy Speaker to his engagements and remain at his service throughout the visit.

But by Monday morning, that script was tossed aside. Kalu emerged from his hotel, ready for the day—and opted to walk the two blocks to the European Parliament instead of being driven. He politely asked John to return to the Embassy and await further instructions.

The same thing happened on Tuesday. And Wednesday. And every day until Friday, when John was finally needed—to drive Kalu back to the airport.

No diversions. Just a mission, executed with precision and focus.

John is still baffled. “How?” he wonders. In his experience, most officials attend the opening ceremony of events, vanish, and reappear for the closing. But Kalu was different—disciplined, committed, and professional to the core.

John has a story to tell for a very long time to come. As we say in Nigerian pidgin, “This kind thing I never see am before!”

A Diplomatic Mission, Redefined

Kalu’s visit wasn’t just procedural—it was powerful. Representing Nigeria and Africa with poise and intellect, he delivered a clear message: It’s time to recalibrate the Africa-Europe relationship.

Throughout the week, Kalu led a series of high-level engagements with political and administrative leaders of the European Parliament and the EU Commission. The meetings had been scheduled in advance, yet as word of his impactful presence spread, demand to meet him skyrocketed.

Even his lunch breaks turned into working sessions. Members of the European Parliament were calling the Nigerian Mission, lobbying for slots on Kalu’s calendar.

His core message? Africa doesn’t need handouts. It needs partnership—one built on mutual respect, shared prosperity, and co-created solutions.

Key Themes from Kalu’s Visionary Message:

A New Africa-Europe Compact.

Kalu challenged outdated paradigms:

“We must move beyond the historical lens of donor-recipient. The future demands a partnership of equals—based on mutual respect, shared interests, and a collective vision for prosperity.”

Near-Shoring and Value Chain Localization.

“We have the raw materials; you have the technology. Let’s build processing plants where the resources are. Stop exporting jobs. Create industries in Africa and watch migration decline. The answer isn’t in fortifying borders—it’s in dignified employment at home.”

Security Cooperation: Empower, Don’t Intervene.

Kalu called for an African-led, EU-supported security architecture:

“Direct European military intervention has failed. Empower African nations. Equip them strategically. Sell, don’t donate. Build sustainable defense capability—don’t create dependency. We have the capacity. Over the years, the Nigerian Air Force has continued to provide airlift and humanitarian support for the United Nations, African Union and friendly African countries so that tells you we can do more with the right support.”

Migration: From Brain Drain to Brain Gain. From Fences to Factories

“Africa’s brightest leave not from desperation, but from the absence of opportunity. Let’s reverse the flow through industrialization. Migration policy must become industrial policy. That’s how we keep Africa’s talent in Africa.”

Co-Producing the African Narrative.

“The average citizen in Europe often only sees Africa through headlines of conflict and disease. That must change. Let’s co-produce the stories of Africa’s innovation, resilience, and progress.”

Rethinking Trade Protocols.

“Why should it take twenty conditions to export to Europe, but only four to Asia? Trade should be fair. Let’s simplify. Let’s co-create policy. You cannot shave a man’s head in his absence—Africa must be in the room when decisions about Africa are made.”

Economic Justice & Fair Trade

Kalu argued that as of April 2025, over twenty African countries were either in debt distress or at high risk of it. This stark reality calls for a reimagining of global trade dynamics—particularly the EU-Africa Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs). These must be realigned to complement the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), support African industrialisation, and eliminate non-tariff barriers that stifle trade.

Climate Change & the Environment

On climate justice, Kalu called for a shift from tokenism to genuine partnership. “Although Africa is the continent most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, it receives just 3% of global climate finance,” he noted. “From devastating floods and erosion in Nigeria to persistent droughts in the Sahel and rising sea levels threatening coastal regions like Cameroon, the continent is already enduring severe consequences.

Yet, despite possessing 60% of the world’s solar energy potential, Africa attracts less than 1% of global solar investment—a glaring mismatch between potential and commitment. Africa must no longer be treated as a passive recipient of climate solutions but recognised as a central player in the global green transition. Climate justice demands equitable financing, technology transfer, and genuine inclusion in shaping sustainable futures”.

Feedback That Speaks Volumes.

The response from European stakeholders was unanimous and enthusiastic:

Kaja Kallas, Vice President of the European Commission described Kalu as a distinguished leader and opinion-former.

For Sabine Verheyen, Vice President of the European Parliament, “These are the kind of conversations we should be having – the kind of partnerships we seek. I look forward to further interactions where we continue the conversation”

Robert Elsen, Program Director, EUVP: “Very impressive engagements. His passion is admirable. His participation sets the stage for expanding this program.”

Adriana Schunia, Director at DG External Policy: “This has exceeded expectations. We’ve gathered invaluable insights.”

Michael Gahler, veteran MEP: “Everything we discussed is invaluable. Thank you for this wealth of perspective.”

Fabio De Masi, MEP, Germany: “You’re very well positioned to drive this agenda. We’re on the same page.”

Marieke Ehlers, MEP: “This was refreshing. You articulated my own thoughts on EU-Africa relations better than I could.”

A Statesman for a New Era.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu did not go to Brussels to tick boxes. He went to reset the tone. Through intellect, vision, and clear communication, he demonstrated a new standard for public service—one rooted in purpose, not perks.

Perhaps that’s what left John the driver so stunned. He didn’t just drive a VIP. He witnessed something rare: leadership with integrity, presence, and direction.

Benjamin Okezie Kalu is, indeed, a different breed.

*Sam Hart, a member of the National Institute, was with Kalu in Brussels.