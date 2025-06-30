Bank CEOs Reaffirm Support for Flood Victims in Niger State, Donate Relief Materials

James Emejo in Abuja

Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs in Nigeria, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, has said the association remained committed towards alleviating the suffering of the recent flood victims in Niger State.



He gave the assurance while delivering sundry relief materials donated by the body to the State Governor, Mr. Mohammed Umaru Bago, in Abuja, over the weekend.



Alawuba, who is the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank for Africa(UBA), was accompanied by other top members of the body including Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji, Registrar/Chief Executive, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Akin Morakinyo, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Hassan Imam, and Managing Director Taj Bank, Mr. Hamid Joda.



He said the donation of relief materials was in solidarity with the state government over the recent devastating flooding which claimed lives and property in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.- as well as a heartwarming display of corporate social responsibility by the body.



The items presented included bags of rice, beverages, vegetable oil, and mattresses worth millions of naira.



Alawuba expressed the banking industry’s deep sympathy for the affected communities and reaffirmed their dedication to sustainable support.

He said the gesture further underscored the banking sector’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and humanitarian intervention especially in times of crisis.



He said, “Today, we stand with the people of Niger State in their time of need. We want you to know that we feel your pain and we give you our firm resolve to assist in rebuilding lives.



“This donation is just the beginning; we pledge continued collaboration with the Niger State Government to ensure long-term recovery and resilience.”

However, receiving the donation on behalf of the state, Bago, commended the banking sector for its timely intervention.



He said, “This gesture reinforces the critical role of private-sector partnerships in disaster response.



“We are grateful for this support and look forward to deeper collaboration in safeguarding our communities against future challenges.

“On behalf of the good people of Niger State, particularly the affected families in Mokwa, I extend our sincerest thanks for this timely and compassionate intervention.”



Continuing, the governor said, “The recent floods in the state brought immense hardship to the people, displacing families, destroying livelihoods, and disrupting communities.



“And the banking sector, under the leadership of Alawuba and his esteemed colleagues, has demonstrated that beyond financial stewardship, they are true partners in national development and humanitarian service.



“This donation is not just about the physical items; it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the unwavering support of Nigeria’s financial institutions in times of need. It reassures our people that they are not forgotten.”



The governor further attributed the flooding to the impact of climate change, and called for a collaboration between the public and private sectors,.as well as commercial and financial institutions, in attending to climate action issues.



He said attention should also be given to the possibility of water harvest.



He said the unfortunate incidences of flood can be mitigated by deliberately creating water harvest infrastructure for irrigation, sanitation, and drainage.

Bago said, “We’re calling on you to start thinking in the direction we are thinking, so that Nigeria can be sufficient in food and livelihood.



“There are a lot of opportunities to grow our GDP and also to grow the profit of all the banks, because banks are very important and essential to the Nigerian economy.”