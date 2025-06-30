Aviation: BAGASOO Introduces $1 Passenger Safety Levy, Takes Effect January 2026

• West Africa Aviation safety improves from 40 to 60 per cent

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) has introduced a $1 passenger safety levy, as part of major reforms to enhance aviation safety and security oversight across its member states.

This is even as it added that the decision, ratified by the Council of Ministers, will take effect from January 2026 and be phased over a five-year period.

BAGASOO, comprising Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone, has seen significant improvements in aviation safety, with the region’s effective implementation rate of international aviation safety standards increasing from 40% to 63% since its establishment in 2009.

The Executive Director, BAGASOO, Jailza Soraya Rodrigues Silva, Monday disclosed the new levy and expanded mandate, which now include security oversight systems during the BAGASOO Safety Conference 2025 in Abuja.

The conference, she said, marked the organisation’s 15th anniversary and provided an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect the progress and shape the future of aviation safety in the region.

The $1 safety levy, she added, aims to support BAGASOO’s efforts to strengthen aviation governance architecture and enhance safety and security oversight.

According to Silva, the organisation’s progress has been praised by stakeholders, including the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Chairman of the BAGASOO Board of Directors, Capt. Chris Najomo.

She hinted that partnerships with international organisations, such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), have also contributed to BAGASOO’s success.

On his part, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Senior International Cooperation Officer for sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Yves Koniig, highlighted the agency’s support for BAGASOO through training, regulatory guidance and participation in regional initiatives.

Also, the Executive Director of the Civil Aviation Safety Oversight Agency (CASOA) of the East African Community, Mr. Richard Gatete, said the conference also discussed the development of a unified regulatory framework for the African continent and emphasized the importance of regional integration and learning.