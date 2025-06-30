APC: Will Sacrificing GandujeNeutralise Opposition’s Threat Ahead of 2027?

Last Friday, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. AbdullahiGanduje, resigned his position on health grounds, but available information in the political space suggested otherwise. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

Just as it was witnessed in 2013, when the coalition of political parties and aggrieved members of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came together to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), not everyone gave them the chance to do the impossible — defeating former President Goodluck Jonathan and his party in the 2015 general election.

However, ahead of the 2027 elections, a similar scenario is already playing out with displaced and aggrieved politicians in the APC, as well as opposition party leaders submitting their letter of intent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to form All Democratic Alliance (ADA) to charge the ruling party.

President Bola Tinubu, being a strong member of coalition in 2013 that later metamorphosed into APC, which saw the end of the PDP is not lying low, with opposition leaders ready to use the same strategy to dislodge him come 2027.

With the race for 2027 in full sprint, Tinubu wasted no time in bringing out one of his political cards when the news of the resignation of the National Chairman of APC, Dr. AbdullahiGanduje filtered in last Friday. His sudden resignation created palpable anxiety and shock at the national secretariat of the party.

The former Kano State governor had tendered his letter of resignation to the National Working Committee (NWC) in the early hours of Friday, citing health reasons.

Expectedly, the development created serious uncertainty and anxiety as secretariat staff were seen discussing the development.

Ever since his resignation, many reasons have been given for his sudden exit. While some argued that the incident of the protests during the APC North East zonal stakeholders meeting held in Gombe State over the exclusion of the name of Vice President KashimShettima in the endorsement of Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, others claimed that the alleged racketeering in the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council primary election was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

They were of the opinion that despite the protest at the party’s national secretariat by loyal party members, the Ganduje-led NWC had allegedly favoured the defector aspirants that joined the party few months and weeks to the party’s primary.

Be that as it may, the expected return of the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Senator RabiuKwankwaso might have played a huge role in the decision of the president to show Ganduje the way out.

It was a known secret that Tinubu had long courted Kwankwaso, who is also considering joining the opposition coalition led by former Vice President AtikuAbubakar.

Nevertheless, with Ganduje at the helm of affairs in APC, it would be very difficult for Kwankwaso to return to the ruling party. It was based on this premise that Ganduje’s exit was widely seen as a deliberate gesture to smoothen the path for the return of Kwankwaso to the APC, potentially neutralising northern opposition and strengthening Tinubu’s 2027 base.

Apparently, Tinubu’s first major political move is already setting the stage for the 2027 presidential race. For instance, last Thursday, the President ensured the reconciliation between suspended Rivers State Governor, SiminalayiFubara and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike, all pointing to a calculated realignment of forces across Nigeria’s key voting blocs.

With Wike and Fubara seemingly sheathing their swords under Tinubu’s watch, the reconciliation also signals Tinubu’s intent to control the political narrative in the South-south. With Lagos, the President’s traditional stronghold, and a potentially united Kano front, insiders say Tinubu is stitching together a formidable tri-regional alliance that could give him a decisive edge in 2027.

Definitely, it won’t be out of place to say that with the on-going political chess game, Tinubu’s decisive move was already neutralising the threats of the opposition led by ex-Vice President AtikuAbubakar; former Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; his estranged political son and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, among others, ahead of the 2027 elections.

With Ganduje’s exit, stakeholders of the party from the North Central zone wasted no time in renewing their clamour for the party’s national chairmanship seat.

Since its formation in 2013, APC has had six different national chairmen. They are: Chief BisiAkande (2013–2014), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun (2014–2018), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (2018–2020), Mai Mala Buni (2020–2022), Senator AbdullahiAdamu (2022–2023) and DrAbdullahi Umar Ganduje (2023–2025).

Investigation revealed that Ganduje’s resignation has however unearthed the agitation by leaders of the party from the North Central geo-political zone to have the office of the National Chairman reversed to the zone, in line with the 2022 zoning formula of the party.

The zone lost the position to the North West following the resignation of Senator AbdullahiAdamu. His resignation paved the way for the emergence of Ganduje as the National Chairman in August 2023 at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

In spite of the opposition by some groups from the North Central zone to Ganduje’s appointment, the NEC meeting of the party held in February, 2025 reaffirmed the appointment and zoning of the office of the party’s National Chairman to the North West.

With this latest development, some party leaders from North Central have gone back to the trenches with a new wave of agitation for the region to have the seat back.

As at the last count, no fewer than five names from the region are being touted to be eyeing the party’s highest administrative office.

They are the former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dayire, former Kogi State governor. Yahaya Bello, Senator Solomon Ewuga, and Senator Sani Musa, who currently represents the Niger East Senatorial district in the 10th Senate.

The push for Al-Makura, who was the only Congress of Progressive Change (CPC) governor during the 2014 merger that gave birth to APC, is being spareheaded by some CPC bloc in the ruling and some support groups from the North Central zone.

The Coordinating Chairman of the States Youth Leaders’ Forum of the defunct CPC and former Kogi State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Prince Sani Salisu, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday appealed to the party leadership to return the vacant position to the North Central Zone

“By giving the North Central Zone the opportunity to lead, the APC would be reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and regional representation, which are critical for maintaining party harmony and achieving electoral victories,” he said.

Salisu added that Al-Makura, known for his leadership skills and political acumen, would be an ideal candidate for the position of National Chairman.

“Senator Al-Makura’s appointment would not only be a nod to the zoning principle but also a strategic move to ensure party cohesion and electoral success in 2027,” he said.

Apart from North Central, the North West are also pushing to retain the position. The only name that has popped up at the moment is Senator Abu Ibrahim from Katsina state.

Ibrahim, a trusted ally of President Tinubu, is of the CPC bloc and was the deputy Minority Chief Whip of the Senate between 2011 and 2015.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said the resignation of Ganduje was in tandem with the party’s continued evolution.

The APC governors in a communiqué at the end of a two-day strategic regional meeting hosted by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in Benin City, Edo State, however, refused to comment in detail on the shocking development.

Tinubu’s ruthless move in sacrificing Ganduje to thwart the threat of the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 elections will clear the doubts of those in doubt that Tinubu is still a master of the game. Interesting times are really here ahead of the 2027 general poll.