APC NEC Meeting Holds July 24 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would hold on Thursday, 24th July, 2025, at the party’s national secretariat.

The Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, disclosed this after Monday’s NWC meeting.

He said the meeting would afford the party to nominate a fresh national chairman for the party.

Fuanter said:

“A notice for the NEC meeting has already been dispatched to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).