APC: Dalori Resumes, Urges Party Members Not to Allow Transition Period to Breed Disunity 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Ali Dalori, has called on all party members and stakeholders to stay united, saying they must not allow the political transition to breed disunity.

He said they must avoid actions and words that could divide them and focus on what binds them.

Dalori stated this on Monday in Abuja during his meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) after he resumed as the acting National Chairman of the party following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje last Friday.

He acknowledged the significant contributions Ganduje made during his tenure, adding that since his assumption of office in August 2023, he provided the party with experienced leadership, steadfast commitment and a clear sense of direction.

Dalori stated: “My appointment to this role is not a personal victory. It is a responsibility I embrace with full awareness of the challenges ahead and the expectations of millions of our members and supporters across the nation.”

He said as someone who has served faithfully within the party and as a longstanding member of the NWC, he assured members of his dedication to carrying out his role with transparency, inclusiveness and unity of purpose.

Dalori added: “This is a period for consolidation — not conflict. For maturity — not division. And for vision — not personal ambition.

“We must keep our eyes on the bigger picture: delivering good governance to the Nigerian people, deepening democracy within our party structures, and preparing for the future with clarity and determination.

“As we head towards 2027, we must begin now to strengthen our internal processes, reconnect with our grassroots, and re-energise our structures across all levels.

“The APC remains the political vehicle to drive this transformation, and we will stand by the president in full loyalty and partnership.

“To all party members and stakeholders, I urge us to stay united. Political transitions often create uncertainty, but we must not allow it to breed disunity. We must avoid actions and words that divide us and focus on what binds us — our shared belief in the promise of Nigeria and the future of the APC.

“In the days ahead, I will share with you a practical roadmap to guide our work during this interim period. It will cover key areas such as party discipline, reconciliation, communication, member mobilisation, and broader stakeholder engagement.”

Also, the National Secretary of the party, Senator Suraj Ajibola, presented Ganduje’s resignation letter before the NWC

He said: “The formal motion was moved for the acceptance of the resignation and it was ably seconded. And in line with Article 14 of our constitution, the motion was equally moved that the Deputy National Chairman of NWC, Hon.

Ali Bukar Dalori, assumed the office of the acting National Chairman pending the time that the office of National Chairman will be filled by the National Executive Committee of the party.”

