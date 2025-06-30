Akpabio: Akpoti-Uduaghan Arraigned, Released on Self Recognizance

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

She was however, admitted to bail on self recognizance by Justice Mohammed Umar, who recognized her status as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and a lawyer.

Besides, the court also agreed with Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer, Chief Roland Otaru, that the defendant was not a flight risk.

The Kogi senator had pleaded not guilty to all six-count charge bordering on making statements via broadcast that are allegedly capable of harming the person of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government, represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, had told the court that the prosecution was not opposed to the bail application and did not also file a counter affidavit.

He however urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in a term that would ensure that the defendant attend her trial.

Meanwhile, the court has fixed September 22, for trial.

Details later…