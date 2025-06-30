Actors Guild Inaugurates National Secretariat, Unveils ‘AGN Super AP’

As part of efforts to enhance its operational capacity, administrative structure and national presence, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), umbrella body for professional screen actors in the Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood, has officially opened its national office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Critical stakeholders, including filmmakers and actors from across the country, government functionaries and members of the diplomatic community were present at the formal commissioning of the national secretariat situated at Gaduwa District on Saturday in Abuja.

The event was also used unveil to formally present the ‘AGN Super AP’ for membership enrollment and services, and unveil the prototype of the AGN Galleria, a proposed multi-purpose creative hub in the FCT,

In his speech, Dr Emeka Rollas, AGN National President, said the project was part of efforts to create a conducive environment for actors across the country to easily access the guild’s services.

“As the largest Association in the culture sector in Africa, we are determined to take our place of pride at the forefront of the evolution of the sector, and to achieve this onerous task, it became imperative that we must put in place the necessary infrastructures to help carry out this enormous task effectively.

“Today’s ceremony is yet another milestone that attests to the phenomenal transformation that the present leadership of the Guild has continued to unveil.

“The key objective is to create a conducive environment to help create access to our services and enhance our capacity towards provision of more welfare packages for members.It is our firm belief that these projects will enhance the image and capacity of the Guild to provide all necessary support to members.

“It must be noted that for any organisation to flourish, it requires a vibrant and dynamic leadership taking into cognisance our position as cultural ambassadors and influencers.”

According to Rollas, “In order to ensure continuous efficient and effective mandate delivery we will provide cutting-edge services to build a seamless association which will be people centered and technology driven.

“We are focused on motivating members towards self- development, sustainable career growth and job satisfaction”, he said.

The AGN helmsman therefore called for support and partnership initiatives from stakeholders in order to make the FCT a creative hub

He specifically urged the FCT leadership to identify with the guild, especially in nurturing teeming youths in the territory who are interested in the film industry.

While extolling efforts of the Federal Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy,Hannatu Musawa for creating various forms of intervention funds to help accelerate development in the industry, Rollas noted that the minister was yet to set up any form of intervention for actors who are the faces and voices of the film industry.

“I therefore, appeal to the minister to consider a form of performer’s intervention especially in capacity building through the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

“It is against this backdrop that we also extend our hand of fellowship to the Minister of the Federal Capital, Abuja for a mutually beneficial partnership to discover and nurture teeming youths in FCT who are interested in the film industry.

“There is no doubt that empowerment is one of the best ways to curb youth restiveness and we believe Nollywood plays a very significant role in this area, as film making employs hundreds of talents and also helps to contribute to the development of Tourism within the nation’s capital”, he said.

While commissioning the new office, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy lauded the current leadership of the AGN for starting and completing the project.

According to the minister, who was represented by Mrs Ugochi Akudo-Nwosu, Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy Department of the ministry, said the project is historic and pivotal to the growth of the industry

“This milestone is a testament to the growth of the AGN and the reflection of the vibrant potential of Nigeria’s creative economy, and today we celebrate the vision, resilience and collective effort of the sector.

“The creative economy is the new oil well of our great nation, as the provides a strategic platform to tell our stories, preserve our heritage and project Nigeria’s soft power across the globe.

“Nollywood as the world’s second largest film industry is a shining example of what Nigerians can achieve when talent meets opportunities.

“Actors as the face of the industry play a vital role in shaping perceptions, inspiring change and driving economic growth.

“This new office symbolizes more than just a physical space,it represents a hub for creativity, collaboration and innovation.

“It is a home where actors can strategise,engage and continue to elevate the standards of the profession.

“Abuja our nation’s capital, is more than just the political heartbeat of Nigeria.It is a city of unity, diversity and untapped potential.

“While Lagos has long been regarded as the entertainment hub of Nigeria, Abuja possesses the unique opportunity to become the complementary and competitive destination for Nigeria’s Arts, Culture and Creative Economy”, she said.

She noted that the opening of the AGN’s national office in the FCT would fast-track efforts to make the territory a creative and entertainment hub.

According to her the ministry is working towards repositioning Abuja as a global entertainment hub, boost tourism, create jobs and enhance Nigeria’s soft power diplomacy as part of the ‘Destination 2030’ plan.