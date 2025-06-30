  • Monday, 30th June, 2025

Abakaliki FC involved in Auto accident

Less than 24 hours after losing the 2025 President Federation Cup final 4-3 on penalty  shootouts against Kwara United FC in Lagos, Abakaliki FC players were involved in an accident on Sunday on their way back to Ebonyi State.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident which took place on the Ondo State part of the Lagos -Ore- Benin expressway however did not result in any fatality as no life was lost.

A statement on the club’s Facebook page said yesterday that the accident was caused by brake failure.

“To God be the glory, no injury and no life was lost. On our way back from Lagos after our yesterday’s President Federation Cup finals to Ebonyi State today (29/6/2025) one of our vehicles (official’s bus) failed brake along Ondo express highway and hit a moving truck at the back.

“We thank God, we all are safe and sound,” the club statement assured their fans who are still reeling from their failure to win the Cup final.

