13 Passengers Abducted in Benue Regain Freedom

George Okoh in Makurdi

13 passengers on a commercial bus in Benue kidnapped a forthnight ago have regained freedom. The victims were rescued by security operatives yesterday.

The passengers were abducted at Eke in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Chairman of the Local Government Area, Adah Inalegwu, confirmed the rescue of the abductees.

Inalegwu said that a joint operation by the police and vigilance group in that area led to the rescue of two of the abductees on Saturday.

According to him, youths of the area enlisted the services of those from neighbouring Kogi State, leading to increased pressure, which made the kidnappers abandon the remaining 11 victims at Orndo village at about 4:00 p.m yesterday.

The local government chairman further said that the provision of logistics by Governor Hyacinth Alia, with improved security surveillance and tracking, led to the rescue of the victims.

The victims are being profiled before they are reunited with their families.

Meanwhile local sources have disclosed that there is an ongoing exchange of gunfire between suspected herdsmen and military personnel near Tse Asha and Ukange villages in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The sources said the confrontation is taking place approximately two kilometers from the Ortese Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp.

A resident, Zege Orkwande, said security operatives have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.