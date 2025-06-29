Tinubu Rejoices With Customs’ CG, Adeniyi on Election as Chairperson of World Council of Customs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on his unanimous election on Saturday in Brussels as the Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

Adeniyi made history as the first Nigerian to head the 73-year-old organisation, which has 186 member countries and is the highest decision-making body in global customs administration.

The president in a statement yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga; congratulated Adeniyi, the Board, management and staff of the NCS on the recognition.

President Tinubu believed that the hoisting of the Nigerian flag at the WCO headquarters in Brussels marks a significant milestone.

It is the first time the flag has been raised at the organisation’s headquarters since its founding in 1952. This event demonstrates the dynamism of the leadership provided by Adeniyi, who has been the head of NCS since his appointment two years ago.

In two years, Adeniyi has increased revenue collections, consistently surpassing budgetary targets, improved relations with various stakeholders, modernised operations and digitalised processes for effectiveness.

“I congratulate the customs boss for bringing pride and validation to our country and the economic reforms. I urge the new Chairperson of the WCO to live up to the expectation of the WCO Council and even surpass it,” the President said.

President Tinubu thanked the Secretary-General and WCO leaders for unanimously electing the Nigerian Customs boss and assures that his government will support his leadership of the Council.

CGC Adeniyi, who takes over the leadership of the Council of WCO from Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, will officially begin guiding the global institution on July 1, 2025.

The WCO Council, the organisation’s supreme governing body, plays a crucial role in promoting uniformity, modernisation, and global best practices among customs administrations.

All WCO working bodies report to the council, whose policy decisions guide the operations of customs administrations across its 186 member states.