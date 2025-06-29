Tinubu, Buhari, Shettima, Atiku, Obi, Govs, Others Mourn Business Mogul, Dantata

*Dantata was part of a family of traders and merchants who built the famous groundnut pyramids of the First Republic

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

President Bola Tinubu; former President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President Kashim Shettima; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, David Mark; Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf yesterday mourned an elder statesman, renowned business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who passed away at 94 in the early hours of yesterday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF); presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi; former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; Chairperson of the National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman; and a Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) have also expressed their condolences on the passing of the business icon.



The late Dantata was an uncle to Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.



In a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president described Dantata’s death as a monumental national loss.



“With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation,” Tinubu stated.



Tinubu praised his sterling contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.



The president eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy, which touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.



He recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as deeply encouraging and beneficial.



“Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians,” the president declared.



On his part, former President, Buhari described him as a “visionary leader” whose legacy will endure for generations.



In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Dantata “leaves behind a monumental legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship that reshaped the lives of people and business settings in the country and beyond.”



Buhari extolled Dantata’s far-reaching influence in business, Islamic education, healthcare, and rural development, calling his contributions “inspirational” across national and international spheres.



Reflecting personally on their relationship, Buhari remarked, “I will always cherish my interactions with him.”



Also, in his condolence message, Vice President Shettima expressed deep grief over the passing of Dantata, saying the nation has lost an irreplaceable institution.

Shettima described him as “a living bridge that connected us to our past.



“We have not just lost a leader; we have lost an irreplaceable institution,” the Vice President said, describing Dantata as “one of the greatest titans in Nigeria’s philosophical history” whose departure marks the end of a vital chapter in the country’s economic and democratic evolution.



“In African tradition, when such an elderly person transitions, a vital chapter of our history departs with them. He was indeed among the great titans, a living bridge that connected us to our past,” Shettima added.



Former Vice President Atiku expressed sadness over the passing of Dantata, saying it “marks the end of an era”.



Reacting to the news via his X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday, Atiku described the death of late Dantata as a monumental loss to the nation.



Former Senate president, Mark, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dantata.



In a condolence message to the government and people of Kano State, Mark described the late Dantata as a man of impeccable character, whose life was marked by selfless service, humility, and unwavering commitment to humanity.



Kano State Governor, Yusuf, also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dantata, describing his demise as an immense loss to the state and the nation.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued by his spokesperson Mr. Sanusu Dawakin Tofa, the governor extended his sympathies to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Kano, and Nigeria at large.



The governor hailed Alhaji Dantata as a towering figure whose lifetime of dedication, philanthropy, and investments greatly shaped the economic and social landscape of Kano.



Similarly, northern governors, under the aegis of NSGF, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dantata, describing his passing as a significant loss to Nigeria.

The Chairperson of NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, who described the death as a national loss, said: “It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of national loss that I, on behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, mourn the passing of elder statesman and one of Africa’s most accomplished businessmen and philanthropists, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata.



“His demise marks the end of a remarkable era defined by enterprise, generosity, humility, and integrity,” he said.



On his part, Obi expressed his sadness over “the exit of a business mogul who changed the face of business in Northern Nigeria”.



The former governor of Anambra State described the late Dantata as “a humble man who was outstanding in leadership.”



In a separate statement by his Media office, Obi said:



”His humility, compassion, and simplicity, even in vast wealth, are virtues worth emulating. He uplifted not just Nigeria’s economy but the Nigerian people through his wisdom in commerce and his philanthropy.”



Similarly, Ganduje, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Edwin Olofu, described the late Dantata as a pillar of commerce, philanthropy, and community development, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.



On her part, the acting National Chairperson of LP, Senator Usman, in a condolence message, recalled that the late Dantata believed in mentorship and investment in human capital development.



She pointed out that the late businessman’s drive and foresight led to “the remarkable success of his nephew, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest man, whose story continues to reflect the enduring impact of Alhaji Dantata’s belief in building people, not just businesses.”



Also, a northern group, CNG, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dantata.



In a statement, the National Coordinator of CNG, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, described the late Dantata as a pioneer whose contributions to Nigeria’s economic and social development were both foundational and transformative.



Born on May 19, 1931, Dantata was the 15th of 17 children in a family with a storied history in commerce and enterprise.



He was the son of Alhassan Dantata, a legendary merchant who laid the foundation of a business empire that would span generations.



Aminu Dantata began his education at Dala Primary School in 1938 and completed his studies in 1949 through home education at a private school established by his father.



He joined the family business, Alhassan Dantata & Sons, in 1948 and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the head of the company in 1960 after the death of his brother and former managing director, Ahmadu Dantata.



Under his leadership, the Dantata business empire expanded its interests across several industries, including construction, petroleum, finance, and manufacturing.



He was the founder of Express Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd. and played a significant role in the establishment of Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s first non-interest banking institution.



His influence extended to public service. In 1968, he was appointed Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, and Industry in Kano State under Governor Audu Bako.



He also served on the board of the Nigerian Industrial Development Bank and was part of Nigeria’s first global economic mission after independence.

During Nigeria’s indigenisation policy era in the 1970s, Dantata’s companies acquired stakes in prominent firms, including Mentholatum, SCOA, Funtua Cotton Seed Crushing Company, and Raleigh Industries.

Dantata for Burial in Saudi Arabia, Kano Holds Absentia Funeral Prayer



Meanwhile, the funeral prayer in absentia (Salatul Ga’ib) was held yesterday in Kano for the late business mogul, Dantata.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the prayer, held at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Kano metropolis, was led by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, Chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulamas.



Thousands of sympathisers, including prominent personalities such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, attended the prayer to honour the memory of the deceased.



Speaking after the prayers, Khalil described the late Dantata as a devout Muslim, philanthropist, and community leader who lived a life of service and humility.

NAN also reported that “he is expected to be buried in Madina, Saudi Arabia, in accordance with family arrangements.”