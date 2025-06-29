SOEHPON Calls for Media Partnership to Boost Workplace Health Awareness in Informal Sector

Funmi Ogundare

The Society of Occupational and Environmental Health Physicians of Nigeria (SOEHPON), weekend, stressed the importance of media collaboration in promoting workplace health and safety, particularly among workers in the informal sector.

Speaking at the second annual media conference themed, ‘ Amplifying Impact: The Role of the Media in Promoting Occupational Health Practices’, held virtually , the National Public Relations Officers, Dr. Charles Onigbogi, explained that the conference aimed to strengthen partnerships between health professionals and media practitioners to support public education and drive best practices in occupational health across Nigeria.

In his remarks, Charlie Peckham, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine ( ACOEM) emphasised on effective strategies for using the media to protect and improve worker health.

He encouraged participants to be proactive in storytelling, develop strong relationships with journalists, and prepare media toolkits that can be used to quickly disseminate vital information in times of need.

” Develop media toolkits, equip your clinic or institution with ready-to-use resources. Don’t wait for a crisis, create stories that show your impact. Build relationships with journalists before breaking new hits,” he stated..

He also stressed the importance of ethical reporting and the need to combat misinformation in occupational health coverage.

In his remarks, SOEHPON President, Dr. Musa Shaibu, outlined the organisation’s 2024 to 2026 strategic goals, which include expanding occupational health awareness and protections to underserved groups such as bricklayers, mechanics, market vendors, and other informal sector workers.

He called for stronger partnerships between the media, government agencies and Nigerian workers, emphasising that collaboration is essential to achieving these national health objectives.

The conference also served as a platform to formally announce its Media Excellence Awards an annual initiative which will recognise journalists who significantly contribute to increasing public understanding of occupational and environmental health through impactful reporting.

The 2025 edition of the award will culminate at the SOEHPON Annual Conference Gala Nite, scheduled to hold from December 1 to 4, 2025, in Lagos.