Promoters of Coalition Party, ADA, Commend INEC for Quick Response, Processing of Its Application

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The promoters of the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the acknowledgement of its application for registration as a political party.



INEC had in its acknowledgment letter dated June 27 and signed by the Secretary of the commission, Rose Anthony, said: ”Your letter dated ‘19 June 2025’ on the above subject is acknowledged.



”The commission is processing your application in line with the provision of Part 1, clause 2(\i) of our Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022. Accept the assurances of the commission’s high regard,” INEC said.



Reacting, the secretary of the National Coalition for Opposition Group, Dr. Umar Ardo, commended INEC for the prompt response to its application seeking to be registered as a political party.



“Pointedly, it shows how INEC has displayed a positive reaction since ADA submitted its application.



”Within five days of the submission, the commission came out with clear statements indicating its impartiality and readiness to do the right thing, and published all associations that applied.



”And within a week, we got an acknowledgement letter to our application and assurance that it is being processed. With this reaction, the success or failure of our application now rests solely on the coalition group.



”All we need now to be registered in the shortest possible time are two things – comply in full with the requirements of the law and, by our membership, demonstrate to INEC and Nigerians that we are indeed capable of forming a political party that can win all elections in the country. And that can only be achieved if the coalition group remains united,” Ardo stated.