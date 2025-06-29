Pressure Mounts on Akume to Resign as North-Central Renews Clamour for APC National Chairmanship Seat

*Akume remains SGF, presidency clarifiesEjiofor Alike in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pressure is being mounted on the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume to resign his position and assume the position of the national chairman of the ruling party, THISDAY has learnt.



Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga last night clarified that there has been no change in Akume’s status as SGF.



Reacting to the rumour of Akume’s replacement in a brief statement, Onanuga noted that Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it. The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news,” Onanuga added.



THISDAY gathered that the pressure on the former governor of Benue State followed the renewed clamour by the stakeholders of the APC from the North-Central geopolitical zone for the position after Ganduje’s sudden departure.



Ganduje’s resignation led to the renewed agitation by the leaders of the party from the North-Central geopolitical zone to have the office of the National Chairman returned to the zone, in line with the 2022 zoning formula of the party.



The stakeholders believe that with Akume’s experience and track records, he is the best man for the jo

b.

The North-central zone where Akume hails from lost the position to Ganduje’s North-West following the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

His resignation paved the way for the emergence of Ganduje in August 2023 at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The former governor of Kano State had on Friday announced his sudden resignation from the office, citing health issues.



Following the resignation of Ganduje who piloted the affairs of the party for 22 months, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Hon. Ali Dalori took over as the acting National Chairman of the party in line with the constitution of the party.



Dalori would hold forth pending the appointment of the substantive officer by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in December.



Recall that in spite of the opposition by some groups from the North-central zone to Ganduje’s appointment, the party’s NEC meeting held in February reaffirmed the appointment and zoning of the office of the party’s National Chairman to the North-West.



Expectedly, with Ganduje’s resignation, some party leaders from North-central have gone back to the trenches with a renewed agitation for the region to have the seat back.



Though Akume has not shown interest in the position of the APC national chairman, THISDAY gathered that no fewer than five names from the region are being touted to be eyeing the party’s highest administrative office.

They are: Former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umar Tanko Al-Makura; former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye; former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello; Senator Solomon Ewuga, and Senator Sani Musa, who currently represents the Niger East Senatorial district in the Senate.