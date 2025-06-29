Peace, Security, Trade, Investment to Top Agenda as Nigeria, EU Senior Officials Meet in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has said the Senior Officials’ Meeting between Nigeria and the European Union (EU) will be held on July 1 and 2, 2025, in Abuja to discuss peace, trade, security, and other areas of cooperation.



Tuggar disclosed this in a statement yesterday issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the foreign affairs ministry.



According to the minister, the meeting is part of preparations for the forthcoming Nigeria-EU Ministerial Meeting, which aims to explore areas of cooperation.

Tuggar said, “The Senior Officials’ Meeting will be co-chaired by Amb. Janet Olisa, Director, Regions Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, and Mr. Mathieu Briens, Deputy Managing Director for Africa Department, European External Action Service, EU.



“The agenda of the meeting is expected to entail wide-ranging discussions that would focus on various aspects of the Nigeria–EU partnership.



“This includes cooperation on multilateral and regional issues, peace, security, and governance, humanitarian situations, trade and investment, and human development: health, education, and social protection.



“Also, there are science, technology, innovation, and digital transition; migration; energy; climate change; and green economy transition, among others.

“Nigeria and the EU share a deep, long-standing partnership inspired by mutual values and interests, as well as support for multilateralism and a rule-based international order.”