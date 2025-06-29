Oba of Benin Urges Governors to Support Tinubu’s Unity Efforts

Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, UkuAkpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has urged Nigerian governors to support President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to unite the country.

Ewuare made the announcement yesterday when he received governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his palace in Benin.

He emphasised the importance of projecting peace and unity across the federation, irrespective of political, religious, or ethnic differences.

The Oba praised President Tinubu for the work he is doing to unite the country, despite facing widespread criticism.

He noted that every leader, including those in developed countries, faced opposition but should persevere and do their best.

The Oba also urged the governors to continue supporting Governor Monday Okpebholo, whom he commended for according the traditional institution in the state the respect and recognition it deserved.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, assured the Oba that Okpebholowill fulfill his campaign promises to the Edo people.

He noted that these promises included poverty reduction and improved infrastructure across various sectors of the state.

The meeting was concluded with Uzodimma soliciting prayers from the Oba, underscoring the importance of spiritual support and blessings in governance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors were accompanied by some senators elected on the APC platform and two members of the President Tinubu cabinet.