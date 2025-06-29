LAF, Okunbo Foundation, Belgian Embassy Partner to Sponsor Painters’ Masterclass

The Legacy Arts Foundation (LAF), The Osahon Okunbo Foundation (TOOF), and the Belgian Embassy have joined forces to support the next generation of Nigerian painters.

Twenty artists have been selected from across Nigeria for Old Masters by New Masters, a two-week international painting masterclass set to hold in Lagos from July 7 to 18, 2025. The program offers participants rigorous, hands-on training in classical European painting techniques, led by Belgian professor Wouter Steel and celebrated Nigerian artist-scholar Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo.

The initiative will culminate in a public exhibition in Lagos on July 21, followed by a special showcase at the Belgian Ambassador’s residence in Abuja on July 24.

“We are grateful to The Osa Okunbo Foundation (TOOF) for joining us in making this opportunity accessible to more artists, and proud to work alongside the Belgian Embassy to facilitate this cross-cultural exchange,” said Niyi Adenubi, Founder of the Legacy Arts Foundation. “It’s an honour to be able to support artists whose work reflects the greatness of our nation and inspires me personally.”

This year’s expanded cohort is made possible through TOOF’s sponsorship of 10 of the 20 selected artists, effectively doubling the program’s reach. Their support complements LAF’s sponsorship of the remaining participants.

“Nigerians are innately creative and that ingenuity shines across every sector, including the arts,” said TOOF founder Osahon Okunbo. “But without access and the right infrastructure, creativity often fades before it ever finds its voice. That’s why we chose to support this initiative: to open the door for more deserving artists to participate and be seen. Because in the end, it’s not just about the work they create today, it’s about the legacy they leave behind. Our culture deserves that investment. So do our people.”

Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, added, “Old Masters for Future Masters is the long overdue meeting between the visual tricks from the Low Countries’ pictorial traditions and the strong neorealist undercurrent in Nigerian contemporary art. Tapping into that connection with a bi-national teacher duo and budding artists in Lagos is truly thrilling and holds a renewed promise for our bilateral cultural relations.”

Also joining the initiative as cultural media partner is Eyes of a Lagos Boy, a dynamic platform committed to spotlighting visual storytelling and creative talent across Nigeria. Through their lens, the program will be documented and amplified, helping to connect the artists’ work to broader audiences locally and internationally.

In addition to technical instruction, participants will benefit from guest lectures by curators, gallerists, and art journalists, ensuring visibility, mentorship, and a pathway to long-term artistic growth.