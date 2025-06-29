Katsina Gov Approves N500m Empowerment Programme 

• Targets 7,220 rural women, youths

• Unveils KASEDA Digital Academy

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved a N500 million empowerment programme for 7,220 rural women and youths across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The approval of the programme christened ‘Dikko Rural Women and Youths Entrepreneurship Support Programme’, was announced during the launching of Katsina Enterprises Development Agency (KASEDA) Digital Academy.

The Director-General of KASEDA, Hajiya Aisha Aminu-Malumfashi, who announced the governor’s approval at the event, said the revolving loan empowerment programme would be implemented by the state government through her agency.

She said the programme would empower the 7,220 rural women and youths with both capital and entrepreneurial skills to establish and grow nano, micro and small businesses with an expected 80 per cent loan repayment rate.

She added that the programme would offer access to providing a loan to the beneficiaries and deliver capacity building training programmes for their financial literacy, entrepreneurship and basic business management.

She explained that the prospective beneficiaries of the programme would be mobilised through registered business cooperatives, a strategy that will enhance growth, accountability and sustainability of the programme in the state.

Represented by the Technical Assistant to Governor Radda on Enterprises Development, Dr. Babangida Kabir Ruma, the KASEDA Director-General said the loan scheme ensures funds sustainability while defending the financial inclusion of over 70 per cent of the beneficiaries.

Aminu-Malumfashi said: “Today, I am happy to announce that His Excellency (Dikko Umaru Radda) has graciously approved the launch of Dikko Rural Women and Youths Entrepreneurship Support Programme—a transformative programme under his inclusive enterprise development efforts.

“This initiative will empower 7,220 rural women and youths with both capital and entrepreneurship skills to establish and grow nano, micro and small businesses with an expected 80 per cent loan repayment rate.

“The initiative, backed by N500 million funds, is designed to raise income levels, create jobs, stimulate local economy and growth within Katsina State.”

She, however, said the KASEDA Digital Academy was designed to offer digital literacy, online entrepreneurship and business management courses to youths, MSMES operators and aspiring entrepreneurs.

She noted that the KASEDA Academy, which was inaugurated by Governor Radda, would empower thousands of Katsina youths with the requisite skills needed to thrive in the digital economy in collaboration with national and international partners.