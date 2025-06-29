INEC: We Didn’t Advise PDP That We Won’t Honour Koshoedo’s Letters

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The controversy over the position of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it advised the main opposition party that it would not honour any correspondence signed by its Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo.



A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Initiative for Ethics and Value Orientation had written to INEC requesting for the Certify True Copy (CTC) of the reported commission’s letter advising the PDP that it would not honour any correspondence signed or co-signed by Koshoedo.



The CSO had in the letter dated May 16, 2025, signed by its Executive Director, Yinka Sotade and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood and Secretary, Mrs. Rose Omoa Oriaran-Anthony, respectively queried the alleged refusal by INEC to honour the resolution of the PDP.



The action of the CSO was prompted by a report in a section of the media that INEC had advised the PDP that it would only recognise correspondence signed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, despite the fact that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) had officially communicated to the commission the appointment of Koshoedo as the acting National Secretary in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.



In the letter to INEC, the CSO argued that the commission’s alleged position would amount to contempt of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the supremacy of political parties over its internal affairs.



“We hereby formally request a Certify True Copy (CTC) of the official communication from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) written to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in which the Commission communicated to the PDP its decision to not treat / give effect to letters from the PDP signed solely or co-signed by the Peoples Democratic Party Acting National Secretary, Hon Arc. Setonji Koshoedo.”



However, INEC in its reply to the CSO in a letter dated May 26, 2025 and addressed to the Executive Director, Initiative for Ethics and Value Orientation with reference number: INEC/DEPM/CWO/041/111/152, denied having any such advisory in its records.



The commission’s reply signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, and sighted by THISDAY at the weekend reads: “RE: Request for INEC Correspondence to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the commission’s Resolve not to Honour Letters of the PDP signed by Its Acting National Secretary, Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 1(1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011.



“Your Letter on the above refers.



“The commission regrets to inform you that the document under reference is not in its records and draws your attention to the provisions of Section 82(1&5) to guide you in future engagement.



“Accept the assurances of the commission’s highest esteem,” the lettaer added.



INEC’s clarification was the commission’s endorsement of the decision of the party’s NWC directing the Deputy National Secretary, Koshoedo to act as its National Secretary.



PDP’s NWC, in an official correspondence with reference number: PDP/DOM/GF.2/ VOL. IF/25-061, dated May 05, 2025 conveyed to INEC, the resolution taken at its 600th meeting wherein it directed Koshoedo to act as National Secretary as provided under Section 36 (2) of the party’s Constitution.



INEC’s response to the CSO is coming on the heels of the commission’s position at the meeting with PDP leaders last Tuesday where the INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was said to have maintained that the issue of party leadership offices, including that of the National Secretary of the party falls within the purview of internal affairs of the party to which INEC has no role or determining power.



Sources at INEC who were privy to the discussions at the closed-door meeting hinted that the Chairman of INEC told the PDP leaders that the commission was bound by the decision of the party on the issues of its leadership and internal affairs.