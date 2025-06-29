I’m Still in PDP, Says Enugu Governor, Mbah

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has said he has no plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintaining that he is still in the party.

Mbah stated this during an interactive session with the members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) yesterday in Enugu.

“I am still in the PDP; as you can see, the flag behind me is that of the PDP,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges facing PDP, he noted that it was not peculiar to the party, as other political parties in the country were also facing challenges.

Mbah, however, said the party would soon fix its problems.

On independent candidacy, Mbah said, “Our constitution does not recognise or have provisions for someone to run as an independent candidate. It means you have to be sponsored by a political party.

“So you must still do the politics, as you cannot completely shield yourself from it.

“It is also clear from the people of Enugu State that we are in this to serve them. So we have focused largely on governance.

“I believe that at the end of the day, the people would have to decide whether they want to renew our mandate or kick us out.”

The governor disclosed that his political rival in the 2023 governorship election in Enugu, Mr. ChijiokeEdeoga, had returned to the party to join him in moving the state forward.

“So we’re working closely together, and that has also brought a lot of peace, as we are not spending money dealing with all sorts of political fights.

“We are quite peaceful here in terms of politics and working together. We have to collaborate with an institution or a person in order to achieve our common goal and build our state,” he said.