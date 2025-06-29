GTBank Announces Early Closure Nationwide June 30

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited (GTBank) has announced that all its branches across Nigeria will close earlier than usual on Monday, June 30.

The bank made this known in a customer email sent yesterday, informing clients of the temporary change in operation hours.

According to the message, the early closure is to allow for the bank’s scheduled half-year audit activities.

The statement read, “Please be informed that our branches nationwide will close to customers early on Monday, June 30, 2025, for our half-year audit.”

It also specified different closure times for locations based on geographical locations in the country.

“Kindly note the early closure time below: Upcountry Branches – 2.00 p.m.; Lagos Branches – 3.00 p.m..,” the bank stated.

GTBank advised customers to use its digital banking channels for transactions during the period of early closure.

The bank assured that normal branch operations will resume at regular business hours on Tuesday, July 1.

It appreciated customers for their understanding and continued patronage during the audit period.