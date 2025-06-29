Fubara Attends Wike’s Uncle’s Burial, Promises Not to Abandon Supporters, Insists No Sacrifice Too Big for Peace

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, has promised not to abandon his supporters following his reconciliation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.



The governor was sighted yesterday with Wike, the FCT minister’s uncle, at Elder Temple Omezurike Onuoha’s funeral service in Rumuepirikom in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



Shortly after the burial ceremony, Governor Fubara had a meeting with his supporters in Port Harcourt, where he declared that there is no sacrifice too big for peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.



Speaking with his supporters under the aegis of Simplified Movement, Fubara reassured them that every step he has taken, including the recent reconciliation with his predecessor, Wike, was done with their collective interest in mind.



Fubara acknowledged the anxiety and disappointment felt by many of his loyalists following the peace deal, but insisted that difficult times call for difficult decisions.



Fubara also acknowledged the pivotal role Wike played in his emergence as governor, saying that the political history cannot be erased.



Addressing his supporters, he said: “I called for this meeting to address you formally, for you to have first-hand information. It’s not the one you are reading in the paper; it’s not the one you are seeing on social media or wherever you are now hearing from me.



“We have fought. I think, in my own assessment and in the assessment of anyone here who is genuine in this struggle, you will know that we have done what we need to do. At this point, if you want to be truthful to yourself, the only solution is peace. I did say that no price is too big for peace. I meant it, and I’m still ready to follow it to the end.



“Nobody can take away the role the FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, played; that’s the truth. Yes, we might have our differences, but nobody here will say he doesn’t know the role he played. Nobody can wish away the risk he took. Yes, at one point we had our differences, and if today there’s a need for us to settle, please, anyone who genuinely believes in me should understand that it’s the right thing to do.”



The governor admitted that the new political realities may be painful for some to accept, especially for those who have stood firmly with him through the turbulence. However, he emphasised that the larger goal remains the peace and stability of Rivers State.



“At this point, I’ve met him and we have spoken. You can’t take away the fact that he’s hurt; he’s a human being. I also have my own share of pain.

“If we believe that we are in one family and our interest is to support the president, then what is the issue? If you say you are with us and you believe in me, this is the time for us to show it.”



Fubara also lamented the impact the political crisis has had on governance, pointing out that several development projects across the state have suffered delays.

He reminded his supporters that now is the time to prove their loyalty and trust in his leadership, even when immediate political rewards seem uncertain, assuring that he would not abandon them.



“I can’t abandon you people, that’s one thing I need to say here. This is the time for me to prove to you that I care for you, and I make my commitment here that, whatever the outcome, I will not abandon anyone. But the sacrifice that we are going to make for us to achieve this total peace is going to be heavy, and I want everybody to prepare for it.”