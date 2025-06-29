Four Confirmed Dead, 21 Injured as Two Explosions Rock Yobe

At least four persons have been confirmed dead, and 21 others injured following two separate explosions of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) suspected to have been planted by ISWAP terrorists in the Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.



The first incident occurred on Friday morning along the Goniri–Buni Yadi Road when a commercial pickup van conveying traders to the weekly Buni Yadi market ran over an IED near Bultaram village.



The explosion fatally injured several passengers, three of whom were confirmed dead upon arrival at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital in Damaturu, while 21 others who sustained varying degrees of injuries were admitted for treatment.



It was gathered that a few hours later, another explosion occurred in the same area when an unidentified cyclist unknowingly stepped on another IED. He was rushed to Buni Yadi General Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival.



Security and emergency response teams, including an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) unit and local vigilante groups, have since been deployed to the area for clearance operations and to prevent further casualties.

Surveillance and monitoring efforts were ongoing, as authorities continued to comb the surrounding area for additional threats.