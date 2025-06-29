For Julius Rone, It’s a Happy Moment

Wednesday, June 25, 2025, wasn’t just another day in the life of the billionaire gas magnate – it was his 51st birthday. The day marked the beginning of a new chapter in Julius Rone’s life.

Many whose paths had crossed his penned sweet and heartfelt messages for him on the occasion of his special day. Unlike last year when he turned 50, the 51st birthday celebration of the Managing Director and CEO of UTM Offshore was low-key.

A source revealed that the highly-connected businessman also reached out to the less privileged in his usual style of giving back to society.

While the tales of his childhood, which have yet to be documented in black and white, may only be knitted by his parents, who witnessed his vagitus on June 25, 1974, he had begun to demonstrate traits of a potentially great man from early in life.

For Rone, rising to the pinnacle of his career was definitely no small feat. There was no shortcut to his success. He climbed the ladder one step at a time until he attained his well-deserved affluence.

Indeed, he has reason to jubilate. His Creator has been good to him; Providence has granted his heart’s desires; he has been blessed with money in abundance, a thriving business that competes favourably with others around the world, and a good family of whom he is proud.

The Delta State-born businessman has succeeded in rewriting the story of oil and gas in Nigeria, while also spearheading the development of the country’s floating liquefied natural gas, LNG facility.

The project unlocked a new era of LNG industry growth in Nigeria and across the region as the energy demand continues to increase.

It also marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s quest to enhance energy infrastructure and solidify its position as a key player in the global LNG market.

Rone’s journey in the industry, far from being a linear ascent, is a testament to the power of conviction in the face of formidable odds.