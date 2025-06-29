FG Lauds ABUAD Over Global Recognition in 2025 Times Varsity Rankings

KuniTyessi in Abuja

The federal government has congratulated the Founder and Chancellor of AfeBabalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare AfeBabalola, SAN, and the entire academic and non-academic staff of the institution on its recent global recognition.

In the latest Times Higher Education Impact Rankings (2025), ABUAD achieved a historic milestone by emerging as the 84th best university in the world, third in Africa, and maintaining its position as first in Nigeria for the fourth consecutive year, 2022 through 2025.

In a letter addressed to AfeBabalola, the Minister of Education, Dr. MarufOlatunjiAlausa, praised the legal luminary and philanthropist for his unwavering dedication to educational excellence and national development.

“Your achievement is not only a personal triumph but a national milestone. It is inspiring to witness your decade-long dream, once expressed to former Chief Justice Hon. Justice Tanko Mohammed, become a global reality within your lifetime,” the minister stated.

According to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, FolashadeBoriowo, the minister also lauded the collective efforts of ABUAD’s academic and non-academic workforce.

According to the minister, “This global recognition could not have been possible without the dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence by the entire staff of ABUAD. You have demonstrated that with the right vision, passion, and professionalism, Nigerian institutions can lead on the world stage.”

The ministry emphasised that the outstanding global ranking was not merely a cause for celebration, but a renewed call to service both for ABUAD and the broader Nigerian education sector.

“This accomplishment is a catalyst that should propel, inspire, and encourage deeper commitment to quality, functional, and globally competitive education,” Alausa noted.

While reiterating its commitment to supporting forward-thinking institutions like ABUAD, the Ministry affirmed its readiness to collaborate further in promoting educational innovation, research, and sustainable development across Nigeria.