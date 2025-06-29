Customs Boss, Adeniyi, Elected Chair of WCO Council

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) council has elected the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, as its new chairperson.

The council, which is the governing body of the WCO, comprises the heads of 186 customs administrations across the world.

In a statement yesterday, the organisation said Adeniyi’s tenure takes effect from July 1, 2025.

“WCO Council, the governing body of the organisation, comprising the heads of 186 Customs administrations, has formally endorsed Mr. Bashir AdewaleAdeniyi, Comptroller-General @CustomsNG, as its Chairperson from 1 July 2025,” the WCO said.

“Meeting at the WCO in Brussels and held under the guidance of outgoing WCO Council Chairperson, Mr. Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, the 145th/146th Sessions saw the election of a new Chair following the completion of the maximum two-year duration of the outgoing chair.”

In his remarks, Adeniyi expressed gratitude to the council members for the election and pledged to prioritise the development and implementation of the WCO’s strategic plan for 2025-2028.

“I hope to build on the progress made so far in the development of the Strategic Plan for 2025-2028, and I look forward to working with the Secretariat and the Vice-Chairs towards its diligent implementation and WCO modernisation,” he said.

Also speaking, WCO’s Secretary-General, Ian Saunders, congratulated Adeniyi on his election and expressed confidence in his leadership.

“My deepest congratulations go to Mr. Bashir AdewaleAdeniyi on his election as Council Chairperson, and I look forward to engaging closely with him as we work to ensure the WCO is fit to navigate the evolving global Customs landscape,” Saunders said.

He also commended Kieswetter for his leadership, noting that the WCO’s modernisation plan progressed from concept to implementation under his tenure.

In addition, new regional vice-chairs were appointed for the WCO Europe region (United Kingdom) and for the East and Southern Africa region (South Africa).

The NCS and the Republic of Belarus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, reaffirming their commitments to strengthening international enforcement alliances.

The NCS, in a statement yesterday, said the agreement was formalised on June 27 on the sidelines of the 145th/146th sessions of the Customs Co-operation Council at the World Customs Organisation (WCO) headquarters in Brussels.

Adeniyi was said to have signed the MoU on behalf of Nigeria, while Vladimir Orlovsky, chairman of the state customs committee, represented the Belarusian government.

The NCS said the agreement provides a legal framework for mutual administrative assistance in areas such as revenue protection, accurate classification and valuation, prohibition enforcement, and joint operations targeting smuggling and customs fraud.

“It is underpinned by core international instruments such as the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961), the Convention on Psychotropic Substances (1971), the CITES Convention, and the 1953 WCO Recommendation on Mutual Administrative Assistance,” the statement added.

Speaking after the ceremony, Adeniyi described the agreement as a strategic tool to expand the service’s global customs diplomacy and reform blueprint, especially in areas of information exchange, joint enforcement, and capacity building.

“We are forging a new chapter in international cooperation, one rooted in mutual trust, operational efficiency, and proactive intelligence,” the CGC said.

“This partnership with Belarus strengthens our ability to combat transnational threats, facilitate secure trade, and modernise procedures in line with global best practices.”

He said the development reflects the increasing adoption of an intelligence-led enforcement model, consistent with the NCS’ goal of positioning Nigeria as a hub of innovative and compliant African customs operations.

“Beyond enforcement, this is a framework for learning, innovation, and solidarity among customs administrations,” Adeniyi said.

“Nigeria is proud to stand alongside Belarus in advancing collaborative customs solutions that protect our borders and promote legitimate commerce.”

On his part, Orlovsky commended the leadership of the NCS for embracing international partnerships to tackle common challenges.

He said Belarusians look forward to fruitful exchanges and shared implementation.

“This MoU establishes the foundation for strategic engagement between our administrations,” Orlovsky said.

“Our shared values in safeguarding trade and combating illicit activity will be the bedrock of this relationship.”

The statement added that under the agreement, both parties are expected to collaborate in joint investigations, training, real-time intelligence sharing, and the application of control procedures by their national laws.