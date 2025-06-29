APC Govs Back Tinubu’s Policies, Say Ganduje’s Resignation in Tandem with Party’s Evolution

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their commitment to President Bola Tinubu’s policies and the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.



The governors also stated that the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was in tandem with the party’s continued evolution.



In a communiqué at the end of a two-day strategic regional meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) hosted by the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, in Benin City, Edo State, the governors also formally welcomed the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno into the APC fold.

The high-level meeting ended yesterday, June 28, 2025, with far-reaching resolutions on Nigeria’s socio-economic trajectory, federal-state collaboration, and the future of the APC.



Reading the communiqué, the Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma, said the gathering served as “a crucial platform to harmonise development strategies, reinforce party cohesion, and reaffirm the Forum’s dedication to people-centered development, institutional accountability, and inter-governmental collaboration.



The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, also cited the communique in a statement he issued yesterday.



According to the communique, the governors undertook a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s “economic, social, security, and political trajectory” and expressed satisfaction with “the renewed coordination between federal and state institutions, particularly the prioritization of fiscal reform, food security, energy transition, infrastructural modernization, and social sector revitalisation.”



PGF congratulated Tinubu and his team, applauding what it described as the “widespread endorsement of his policies across all states led by the Forum.”

According to the communiqué, “The Forum noted that Governor Eno’s decision, along with his supporters, reflects a growing national consensus on the transformative policies being executed by President Tinubu’s administration.



The Forum stated: “While economic indicators show signs of recovery, growth must be further democratized through expanded investments in food security, job creation, poverty eradication, MSMEs, and social safety nets.”



The communiqué noted that “sub-national governments remain engines for economic renewal,” adding that the Governors were “committing to deepen economic decentralization in line with Section 13 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates all levels of government to promote the welfare of the people.”



On governance and investor confidence, the Forum welcomed “the increase in fiscal transfers to states and the growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic outlook,” observing that “multiple APC-led states are now attracting significant domestic and foreign direct investments.



Governors also pledged to “professionalise procurement processes, digital governance systems, and enhance regulatory frameworks” as part of their commitment to deliver infrastructure that unlocks productivity and drives inter-state competitiveness.”



On the issue of security, the PGF commended “security agencies and ongoing efforts to counter criminality and safeguard national sovereignty.”

The Forum reiterated its support for “inter-agency coordination, community policing, and grassroots intelligence systems,” while calling for “greater investment in surveillance infrastructure and the welfare of frontline personnel.”



In their condolence messages to those affected by insecurity, particularly in Benue and Niger states, the governors stated: “The PGF expressed condolences to families affected by insecurity, particularly in Benue and Niger states, and reaffirmed its collective resolve to support the President’s national security architecture, commending recent actions and visits to Benue State.”



The APC governors stressed the importance of grassroots engagement, affirming “the indispensable roles of local government and community structures in service delivery and democratic inclusion” and advocating for “reinvigorated grassroots governance.”



On internal affairs of the APC, the PGF acknowledged the recent wave of high-profile entrants into the ruling party, including governors and National Assembly members, describing it as “a clear affirmation of public confidence in the party’s leadership model and the Renewed Hope Agenda.”



“The Forum reaffirmed that the APC remains the most institutionally coherent political platform in Nigeria, with unmatched records of reforms, electoral success, and national unity,” the communiqué stated.



The APC governors also acknowledged Ganduje’s resignation as the National Chairman of the party, saying it was “in tandem with the party’s continued evolution.”



“The PGF reaffirmed its strong belief in a united, just, and prosperous Nigeria, committing to work collaboratively to deliver bold reforms, strengthen institutional trust, and accelerate socio-economic development across all geopolitical zones.”



It added: “Governors resolved to remain faithful to APC values, leveraging technology, innovation, and inter-governmental collaboration to drive Nigeria’s transformation from the bottom up.”



The PGF encouraged “all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC as the nation moves towards a more secure, inclusive, and forward-looking future.”



Governor Uzodimma called for a minute’s silence in honour of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, whom he described as “a revered national leader.”



Governors in attendance included Uzodimma of Imo State; Enoh of Akwa Ibom State; Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State; Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State; Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State; Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State; Nasir Idris of Kebbi State; AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State; Bassey Otu of Cross River State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and the host Governor Okpebholo of Edo State.