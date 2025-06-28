  • Saturday, 28th June, 2025

NAPTIP Declares Speed Darlington Wanted

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has declared Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, over allegations of rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.
NAPTIP disclosed this on its Instagram handle, yesterday.
“WANTED BY NAPTIP. Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.
“Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. Call: 07030000203, info@naptip.gov.ng,” the notice read.
The controversial musician had failed to honour the agency’s invitation for questioning over his claim of having sex with a minor.
In the May 28, 2025, letter, it had asked Okoye to appear at its Abuja head office at 09:00 a.m. on May 30, 2025.

