NAF Airstrikes Kill Scores of Terrorists, Foil Fresh Terror Attacks on Niger Communities

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that the air component of Operation Fansan Yamma killed scores of terrorists and foiled fresh terror attacks in communities in Niger State during coordinated air interdictions.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, stressed that the air component working with Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1, carried out a series of precision air strikes from 24 to 26 June 2025 in support of ground troops, targeting terrorists behind recent attacks in Niger State.

According to the statement, “On 26 June, following credible intelligence and inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, the NAF identified terrorist activities involving attacks and cattle rustling in the Kakihun and Kumbashi communities.”

He stated that the air component swiftly deployed air assets and executed multiple waves of precision strikes that neutralised scores of terrorists, destroyed their logistics, and disrupted their regrouping efforts.

The operation, he said, demonstrated the NAF’s professionalism, rapid response capability and strong coordination with ground forces and other agencies.

He stressed that the Nigerian Air Force remains resolutely committed to protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians and ensuring lasting peace across the country.