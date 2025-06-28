Flood Kills 7-year Old Boy in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo In Minna

A seven-year-old boy Mohammed Emilian has been washed away by flood caused by several hours of rainfall in Bida town of Niger State on Thursday evening.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that the boy had been sent on an errand by his father after the rain subsided but unfortunately was caught up by the flood which washed him away.

Until the time of filing this report the body of Mohammed Emilian has not been found by neighbours who mounted a search for him.

The boy’s distressed father Mohammed Usman attributed the sad incident to “an act of God” saying up till now the body of his son had not been found for it to be given a decent burial.

The Director of Information of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) , Dr. Ibrahim Hussaini, when contacted confirmed the incident adding that staff of the organisation have joined in the search for the remains of the boy.

Early this month, rainfall ravaged some communities in Bida town leading to the collapse of several buildings and destroying the bridge linking the community to other parts of the town.

The State Commissioner for the Environment and Climate Change, Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu Kolo who led a high powered government delegation to the affected communities to assess the situation sympathised with the people during which he assured them of prompt attention by the government.

Kolo said the government will immediately commence the reconstruction of the bridge washed off by the flood.