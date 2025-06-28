Eze Anaba Re-elected NGE President

The Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Eze Anaba, has been re-elected as the National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the Guild’s ongoing Biennial National Convention in Enugu.



Anaba was returned unopposed, yesterday, while the Managing Director of The Sun Newspapers, Mr. Onuoha Ukoh, was elected General Secretary. Also elected were Deputy President, Sabastine Abu; Vice President (West), Kabir Alabi of The Guardian, who was also returned unopposed; and Vice Presidents, Hamza Idris and Sheddy Ozoene. THISDAY’s Nation Capital Editor, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, was elected Treasurer.



The position of Assistant Secretary went to Gabriel Akinadewo, while Charles Kanu was elected Publicity Secretary.



Those elected into the Standing Committee from various zones include: Rose Moses, Ejiro Umukoro, Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Juliet Bumah, Umoru Ibrahim, Paulyn Ugbodaga, Chinedu Max Egere, and Ikpong Essien-Udoh.



Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh, who served as Convention Chairman, urged the media not only to report conflict, but also to highlight solutions.



“Let’s promote understanding. Let’s be bridge-builders. We in the media must reflect the full picture of Nigeria — not just a narrow slice. So, here is the challenge for all of us in this room: let’s raise the standard of our work. Let’s be fearless, but fair. Let’s pursue truth, not clicks. Let’s nurture the next generation of journalists with integrity and courage.



“Let’s remind ourselves that we are not just gatekeepers — we are builders of national conscience. As we begin this convention, here in this remarkable city, let us take a moment to reflect not just on the problems — but on the possibilities. Nigeria is a work in progress, but it is also a land of promise. If we come together, speak honestly, and commit to inclusion and justice — there’s no limit to what this nation can achieve,” he added.



Over 400 editors from across the country are attending the convention.