Wike: We’ve Put Rivers Political Crisis Behind Us

* I’ll do my possible best to sustain peace in the state, says Fubara

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The two major actors in the political crisis rocking Rivers State — Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his political godson and suspended Governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara — have decided to sheath the sword after a peace meeting brokered by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday night at the State House, Abuja.

Speaking after a private reconciliation meeting with President Tinubu, which was attended by Fubara and other political stakeholders from Rivers State, Wike stated that all aggrieved parties agreed to put an end to all acrimonies in the state’s political crisis.

The former Governor of Rivers State also confirmed that all parties involved in the political crisis have reached a consensus to work collaboratively with the suspended Governor Fubara.

Wike, while highlighting the importance of unity within the state’s political family, also acknowledged that as human beings, disagreements could happen, comparing them to those between normal relationships, but emphasized that now is the moment to settle these disputes.

According to him, “We have all agreed to work together with the governor, and the governor also agreed to work together with all of us. We are members of the same political family.

“Yes, just like humans, you have a disagreement, and then you also have a time to also settle your disagreement. And that has been finally concluded today, and we have come to report to Mr. President, that is what we have agreed. So, for me, everything is over. And like everybody who believe to work with us, to also work together with everybody that there’s no more acrimony. There’s nothing to say.”

Also speaking after the reconciliation meeting with the president, Fubara pledged to do everything within his power to maintain peace in the state.

He stressed the the need for peace in Rivers State, emphasising that it is for the progress of the state.

His words: “For me, it’s a day we have to thank Almighty God. For me, is it very important that this day has come to be. What we need for the progress of Rivers State is peace and by the special grace of God this night, with the help of Mr President and the agreement of the leaders of the state, our leader, peace has returned in River State. We’ll do everything within our power to make sure that we sustain it this time around.”

Thursday night peace talks at the Villa apart from bringing together Wike and Fubara also had in attendance the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, and Majority Leader, Hon Major Jack.

Also present were state party chairmen of both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governorship candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, Rivers federal lawmakers and two government officials.

President Tinubu had in March 2025, declared a state of emergency in Rivers citing escalating violence and governance breakdown as reasons for his action which was backed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

A former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Ibok Ibas (rtd), was appointed as military administrator for an initial six-month period.