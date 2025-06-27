Renaissance Partners 500 CEOs to Advance Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Growth

Peter Uzoho in Lagos and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





To accelerate oil and gas production in Nigeria, Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has rallied the support of nearly 500 chief executive officers and business leaders, who are registered vendors with the company.

The commitment was sealed at the 2025 “Leaders and Contractors CEOs Safety Leadership Conference”, held on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme: “Sustaining Goal Zero in a Transition Environment – Our Part to Play.”

A statement by the indigenous oil and gas producer explained that the conference served as a strategic platform for partners and stakeholders to align with Renaissance’s vision to become Africa’s leading oil and gas company, driving energy security and industrialisation sustainably.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, Tony Attah, described the company’s emergence as a symbol of ambition, renewal, and national opportunity.

“Renaissance is more than a name; it is a signal of a new era and a renewed commitment to excellence. We see it as a platform to catalyse Nigerian-led industrialisation, job creation, and economic growth,” Attah declared.

He described the Renaissance safety leadership conference as an essential part of the company’s journey. “It not only enhances collaboration and knowledge sharing, but it also reaffirms our commitment to a unified safety culture across all operations,” he added.

He charged the business leaders to embrace the core values of Renaissance of collaboration, respect, integrity, safety, and performance which he said were foundational to Renaissance’s corporate culture and vendor expectations.

He said, “As we begin this new chapter, safety and asset integrity remain non-negotiable. We will walk this path together with our contractors, committed to our shared Goal Zero: zero harm to people and the environment.”

In their addresses, Chairman of Renaissance, Dr. Layi Fatona, and other senior leaders of the company, including General Manager, Supply Chain, Gregory Abimbola; and General Manager, Greenfields Capital Projects, Mrs. Abimbola Tijani, reinforced the message of shared responsibility and collective ambition.

Tijani said, “This is not about production targets. It’s about generational impact. With over 600 million Africans still lacking access to electricity and 400 million of them in poverty, our mission is to unlock Nigeria’s immense resources and deliver prosperity through energy. But it requires deep partnership with our service providers, and above all, action.”

Responding to the charge by Renaissance leadership, Group Managing Director of The Future Concerns Group, Mr. Tony Oguike, expressed his company’s commitment to the Renaissance safety and leadership goals.

“I’m genuinely inspired. When your client is this focused and passionate, it drives your own commitment. Renaissance is clearly serious, and we’re ready to walk with them”, he said.