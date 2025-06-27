Police Arrest Monarch for Raping 12-year-old Girl in Ondo

. NGO demands justice for abused of 11-year-old girl in Kwara

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a traditional ruler (Baale) of Laaagba community in Ondo East Local Government Area of the state for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Also, a leading youth-focused non-governmental organisation in Kwara State, the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has condemned the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl by her Arabic teacher in Ilorin, the state capital.

THISDAY gathered that the traditional ruler whose name was given as Chief Adeniyi Ifedayo, allegedly lured the girl into his house in the community and harboured her in the house for two weeks where he sexually harassed her.

The victim, who is currently recuperating in an undisclosed health facility in Ondo town, said she was lured to the house of the monarch by a commercial motorcycle rider in the community.

According to her, “The Baale kept me in his house for two weeks and feed me with pap, while he assaulted me sexually on daily basis.

“My parents became worried about my whereabouts and eventually raised the alarm, declaring me missing. After two weeks, the Baale took me on a motorcycle and dumped me at a location in Akure, the Ondo State capital.”

When contacted, the Area Commander of the Ondo State Police Area Command, Mr. T. Y. Pickson, confirmed the incident and the transfer of the case to the state Police Command in Akure for further investigation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ayanlade Olayinka Olushola, also confirmed the arrest of the suspect, stating that the case has been transferred to the state Police headquarters, where a thorough investigation is ongoing.

The group, however, called for swift justice and comprehensive reforms to protect children in educational and religious institutions.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime, Muhammad Jamiu Musa, an Arabic instructor at Markazil Hikim Madrasah in the Pakata area of Ilorin, is now in custody at the Kwara State Police headquarters as investigations continue.

According to BBYDI, the survivor-a primary five pupil-required emergency surgery, blood transfusion, and extensive medical testing following the assault. Medical examination of the suspect has also been conducted to aid the investigation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Executive Director of BBYDI, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, described the case as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers children face, even in spaces meant for learning and spiritual development.

“The violation of a child in a trusted learning environment is an unforgivable betrayal.

“We demand urgent and transparent prosecution, and call on the public to reject the culture of silence that allows such crimes to fester,” he said.

BBYDI emphasized that breaking the silence around sexual and gender-based violence, particularly against children, is essential to achieving justice and long-term prevention.

The organisation pledged continued support for the survivor and her family through legal and psychosocial services, while also committing to monitoring the case closely to ensure accountability.

BBYDI commended the quick response of key stakeholders, including the state Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs, the Child Protection Network, Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE), among others.

BBYDI urged the state government and relevant institutions to implement stricter safeguarding policies, especially in informal and religious learning settings.

The organisation reiterated its calls for mandatory safeguarding and child protection training for all educational and religious instructors, full enforcement of the Child Rights Act and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law across Kwara State, Mass public awareness campaigns to encourage survivors, families, and communities to report abuse without fear or stigma.