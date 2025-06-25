RMDB Meets Stakeholders, Unveils Ambitious Maritime Sector Development Blueprint

Sunday Ehigiator

In a significant step toward transforming the maritime and blue economy landscape in West and Central Africa, the Management of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) met with top officials of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and key stakeholders from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Abuja. The meeting focused on aligning national efforts toward maritime sector growth and infrastructure development.

The session featured a comprehensive presentation by the President and Chief Executive Officer of RMDB, Mr. Adeniran Aderogba, who outlined the bank’s implementation strategy and priority areas, triggering a series of robust discussions and stakeholder input aimed at fostering institutional synergy.

Aderogba disclosed that the RMDB’s strategic focus includes the development of a national shipping carrier, cabotage vessel financing, shipbuilding and repair facilities, port construction and modernisation, inland waterways transportation, and multimodal logistics integration. He emphasised the importance of these interventions in enhancing Nigeria’s position as a maritime hub in West and Central Africa.

“At RMDB, we envision a maritime industry that drives sustainable economic growth, regional trade competitiveness, and job creation,” Aderogba stated. “Our implementation plan addresses critical gaps in maritime infrastructure and capacity, with a sharp focus on building a national carrier to assert Nigeria’s presence in international shipping, financing cabotage vessels to promote indigenous participation, and investing in shipbuilding and repair yards that reduce capital flight. This is not just about financing projects; it’s about creating a legacy of maritime excellence, resilience, and regional integration. Collaboration with all relevant government agencies and private sector actors is central to our mission.”

The meeting brought together key maritime and economic development stakeholders including officials from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).