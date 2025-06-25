ISACA Advocates Rigorous Training to Combat Cybercrime Emergencies, Prevention

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), a nonprofit global professional association for IT governance, has emphasised the need for rigorous training for practitioners in Nigeria to combat cybercrime—both in emergency situations and through preventive measures.

The body stressed that combating cybercrime, which manifests in various forms, requires conscious preparation rather than spontaneous reaction.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Arise News, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers in Lagos, the President of ISACA Lagos Chapter, Justus Osuji, briefed the media organisation on the association’s activities and underscored the need for continuous professional training in the sector.

He warned against the dangers of reacting to cyber threats without adequate preparation, pointing out that cybercriminals are often highly prepared and strategic.

According to him, “To combat crime, you have to be prepared. It’s not something you do spontaneously. At ISACA Lagos, we train people to manage emergencies—that’s the essence of the frameworks we provide.

“We offer frameworks that guide responses during emergencies. We also provide training not just for our members, but also for the public and corporate organizations, helping them manage incidents like cybercrime when they arise. Preparation is key.

“Even the bad guys you’re talking about—they prepare. We shouldn’t expect to manage threats effectively without making a conscious effort to prepare.”

Osuji added that the Lagos Chapter is the third-largest ISACA chapter on the African continent and the largest association of IT governance, risk, and control (GRC) professionals in Nigeria, with nearly 1,000 active members occupying middle- and senior-level positions across the banking and finance, manufacturing, oil and gas, public, health, and hospitality sectors.

Commending ISACA’s leadership, the Director of Engagement and Guest Liaison at Arise News, Mr. Joseph Ushigiale, acknowledged the growing role of technology across industries and encouraged the association to continue promoting professional development in the sector.

“At Arise News, we believe technology plays a crucial role in what we do as a world-class TV station. We value collaboration and appreciate your visit.To leapfrog development, you must think ahead—that’s the nature of the modern world. Knowledge is power. If you think you don’t need knowledge, you’re already behind. We must continuously innovate and stay creative as the world evolves,” he said.