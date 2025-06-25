IMG to Launch N6.5bn Rights Issue as Shareholders Approve N400m Dividend

A frontline manufacturer of industrial gases, Industrial & Medical Gases (IMG) Nigeria Plc, at the weekend, secured its shareholders’ approval to float a N6.5 billion Rights issue.

Also, the shareholders endorsed an estimated N400 million dividend proposed by the company’s board, which translates to 80 kobo per share and a bonus issue of one new Ordinary Share of 50 kobo for every 10 ordinary shares held.

The company’s Chairman, Aminu Ado, who addressed an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) immediately after the company’s 65th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, explained, “IMG Board is poised to prioritize capital investments, diversification of market and production expansion, cost efficiency and customer-centric innovation.”

Corroborating him, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ayodeji Oseni stated that amid the macroeconomic challenges, the company delivered strong financial results. “Our Revenue grew by 38%, from N6.064 billion in 2023 to N8.376 billion in 2024 and Profit After Tax increased from N850 Million to N1.62 billion. Our performance reflects the strength of our strategy, financial discipline, and organisational resilience in a demanding environment.”

Shareholders commended the board and management for the stellar performance and promised to reciprocate the dividend declared and bonus shares by taking their rights issue fully whenever the offer is announced.

“I commend the Board and Management for a good result. We should show our appreciation to General Theophilus Danjuma’s bail -out by taken our rights issue and ask for more,” said a shareholder, Oladiji Mustapha.

Echoing him, the National Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association (PSA), Boniface Okezie, noted that rather than work for banks through borrowing, the IMG’s proposed plan to float rights issue would be more beneficial to the company and shareholders. Okezie also urged all shareholders to participate fully when the offer is floated.