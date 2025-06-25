AI Integration in Technical Education, Key to National Devt, Says Akinde

Funmi Ogundare

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Mukail Akinde, has harped on the need for artificial intelligence to be integrated into technical education to drive national development.

Akinde stated this at a public lecture held in honour of Dr. Omobayo Taofeek Raheem, outgoing Director of the Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations (CICPR), Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH).

He explained that AI-powered tools, when deployed responsibly in Technical and Vocational Education (TVE), can transform workforce development, boost productivity, and fuel economic growth.

In his keynote titled ‘Technical Education and National Development: The Place of AI, Its Credibility, Trust and Transparency’, he cautioned that these benefits can only be realised if AI systems are built on transparent, ethical, and trustworthy foundations.

The rector pointed out that technical education plays a critical role in bridging the skills gap, fostering innovation and ensuring social inclusion, especially in an economy increasingly driven by technology.

He cited UNESCO and World Bank reports showing that nations with strong technical and vocational education systems are more competitive and socially cohesive.

Highlighting real-world applications, he outlined several AI tools transforming technical education, including intelligent tutoring systems (such as Squirrel AI), virtual labs (like Lobster), AI coding assistants (like GitHub Copilot), and learning analytics tools like IBM Watson Education. These tools, he noted, offer personalised learning, automated assessment, and hands-on virtual training, equipping students with market-ready skills in fields such as engineering, data science, and robotics.

Akinde called on policymakers, educators, technologists, and industry leaders to collaborate in building an AI-empowered education system that drives equitable national development, noting that inclusive and credible AI integration is essential for future-ready economies.

The Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, emphasised that AI is not just a tool of convenience but a strategic pillar for national development.

“The question is no longer whether AI has a place in technical education,” Abdul stated. “The real question is how we manage its integration ethically, inclusively, and responsibly.”

He reaffirmed the college’s commitment to leading conversations around the future of education in Nigeria, noting the institution’s historic role as the first higher institution in Lagos and a pioneer in technical and vocational training.

“Technical education, enriched with the right technologies and values, remains one of the strongest instruments to propel Nigeria into a future of innovation and inclusion,” he said.