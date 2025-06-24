Wamakko Provides Free Eye Treatment to 5,000 People

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, in collaboration with Vision Savers Specialist Hospital, Sokoto has provided free eye treatment to no fewer than 5,000 patients suffering from various eye ailments in his constituency.

The initiative, aimed at bringing succour and relief to the less-privileged, has been widely appreciated by the beneficiaries.

The free eye treatment programme has brought joy and relief to many patients in the area, alleviating the economic and mental burden of eye ailments.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Wamakko, represented by Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Almustapha Abubakar Alkali Wamakko, said the programme was part of his ongoing humanitarian and empowerment initiatives for his constituents.

He further explained that the outreach had been fully equipped with the necessary medical tools and personnel to ensure a successful exercise.

He emphasised that healthcare remains a critical aspect of human survival, noting: “Losing one’s sight or vision is a major setback in life. That is why this initiative is so important.”

Wamakko recalled that similar medical outreach programmes had been carried out by him in 2017 and 2018, 2020 targeting patients with eye-related ailments.

He also highlighted other initiatives in the areas of agriculture, water supply, provision of submersible pumps for irrigation, and rural electrification projects.

He urged other well-to-do individuals to emulate such people-focused programmes that have direct impact on their constituents.

Earlier, Dr. Kamal Umar, who is leading the medical team, said the outreach would address three major categories of eye issues: surgeries, treatment, and allergies.

He stated: “We will attend to patients with glaucoma, short and long sightedness, and conduct surgeries for serious cases.”

“Those who need eyeglasses will be provided with them, and patients at risk of losing their sight will undergo surgery at the Sokoto Specialist Hospital,” he added.

Dr. Umar also commended Senator Wamakko for his commitment to the wellbeing of the people and praised the Sokoto State Government for supporting the use of the state specialist hospital for the surgical procedures.